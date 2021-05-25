Travis Johnson
Travis Johnson
Travis E. Johnson, 39, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Monday May 24, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Leigh Ann Harris Johnson.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
