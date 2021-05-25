Travis Johnson

Travis E. Johnson, 39, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Monday May 24, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Leigh Ann Harris Johnson.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.