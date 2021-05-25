Sharrod Snyder

Sharrod Snyder, 59, of Chesapeake, died on Friday, May 21, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Union Hill Cemetery in Chesapeake.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com