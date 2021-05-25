Michael Drummond

July 25, 1959– May 25, 2021

Michael Lee Drummond, 61, of Coal Grove, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home.

He was born July 25, 1959, in Blakely, Georgia, son of the late Leland and Joann Fields Drummond.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Hankins Drummond; three children, Michelle Leigh (Mark Kevin) Scott, Shawna Dee Drummond and Ashley Jo (Bryan) Rowe; two sisters, Glenda (David) Seagraves and Joni (Anthony) Smith; mother-in-law, Bessie Hankins; nine grandchildren, Kayleigh, Tucker, Wyler and Maizleigh Rowe, Alivia and Justin Noel, Austin, Kennedy and Landon Scott; a niece; and several nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Eddie Neal officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Friends may visit 11 a.m.–1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.