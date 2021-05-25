Lori McQuaid
Lori Marie McQuaid, 44, of Ironton, died on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
