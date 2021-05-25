May 25, 2021

  • 81°

Esther Ferguson

By Obituaries

Published 11:03 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Esther Ferguson

Esther Coffman Ferguson, 89, of Proctorville, died on Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    If you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and wish to, what would make it easier for you?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business