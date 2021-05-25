Beverly Smith

May 25, 2021

Beverly Diane Moore Miller Smith, 75, of Ironton, died on May 23, 2021.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Woodland Chapel Church, 116 Township Road 108, Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove.

Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

To offer Beverly’s family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

 

