Wilma Moore

Nov. 21, 1928–May 24, 2021

Wilma Jean Moore, 92, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at her home in Kitts Hill, surrounded by family; and very near where she was born on Nov. 21, 1928, on her family farm.

Wilma was the fourth daughter of the late Alvin Harper Sr. and Daisy Blankenship Harper.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Howard Moore, who passed away May 25, 2010.

She was also preceded in death by six siblings Garfield Harper, Opal Queen, Mabel Payton, Louise Lamneck, Mary Myers and Alvin Harper, Jr.

Wilma was baptized as a teenager into Union Baptist Church, but for several years she has been a member of Oakland Chapel Church.

Wilma graduated in 1947 from Kitts Hill High School and was a founding member of the Kitts Hill Reunion Committee.

She also operated the Vesuvius Boat Dock and Beach area for 14 years.

Wilma had a quilting business from her home for nearly 30 years.

Anyone coming to her home never left hungry, she always insisted on feeding her visitors; being a fantastic cook and born nurturer.

Wilma and Howard married Aug. 11, 1950, and had two children, a daughter, Brenda and Jim Spears, and son, Mike and Justine Moore, both of Kitts Hill.

She leaves behind three grandchildren, Rob Blankenship, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Traci Broughton, of Ironton, and Zack Moore, of Kitts Hill; two step-grandchildren, Todd Spears, of Alabama, and Teresa Conley, of Ironton; seven great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild and seven step-grandchildren.

She is also survived by four siblings, Hazel Olenych, of Florida, Evelyn Rowe and Helen McIntyre, both of Kitts Hill, and Glenna Harper, who lived with her these last few years.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. St., Ironton, with Pastor Lenny Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakland Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Moore family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.