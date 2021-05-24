May 24, 2021

The Flags of Honor were on display at the Lawrence County Courthouse for Monday’s 152nd Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade in 2020. The display will be returning this year on May 27 and will run through the holiday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Veterans award ceremony to be held on Thursday

By Staff Reports

Published 11:20 am Monday, May 24, 2021

The Lawrence County Veteran’s Service Center will have a Lawrence County veterans’ posts and recognition awards ceremony at 2 p.m. on Thursday on the lawn of the Lawrence County Courthouse.

It will open with a prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

