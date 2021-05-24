Lawrence County to celebrate National Trails Day this June

National Trails Day will be celebrated on Saturday, June 5 at the Wayne National Forest in Ironton. The event is free and will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

In honor of National Trails Day, the Southern Wayne Advocacy Council (SWAC), the Lawrence County Commissioners and the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) encourage everyone to visit the Wayne National Forest to discover the outdoor recreation that it has to offer.

Walking, hiking, equestrian and ATV trails are accessible in our area of the forest. Not only are these forms of recreation available, but the forest offers fishing, kayaking, archery and hunting, as well.

During this event, educational booths will be present with information about some of these activities as well as those interested in learning more about the forest. These booths will be set up at the Roadside Picnic Shelter across from the historic Vesuvius Furnace.

Over the past year during the pandemic, many have discovered the Wayne National Forest as a place to get away, unplug and relax.

On National Trails Day, take the time to visit and spend some of the day exploring the Wayne National Forest.

For more information, contact Marty Conley at the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 740-377-4550.