FOOD: Tortilla Bake, Cherry Vanilla Crumble Squares

Tortilla Bake

• 2 medium onions, chopped

• 1 green bell pepper, chopped

• 1/2 cup mild salsa

• 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) chili beans (do not drain)

• 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

• 1 cup textured vegetable protein (TVP),

dry (or soy-based crumbles)

• 1 cup corn kernels

• 3/4 cup water

• 1 can (2.25 ounces) sliced black olives, drained

• 1 tablespoon chili powder

• 18 (6-inch) corn tortillas

• 1 cup shredded Mexican-style or cheddar cheese

• Optional garnishes: sliced tomatoes, olives and avocado

Preheat oven to 350˚F. Coat 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Combine onions, pepper, salsa, chili beans, tomato sauce, TVP, corn, water, olives and chili powder in large saucepan and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Spread about one quarter of chili mixture on bottom of prepared baking dish. Top with six tortillas, overlapping or cutting to fit as necessary. Top with another quarter of chili mixture and a third of cheese. Repeat for two more layers each of tortillas, chili mixture and cheese.

Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Garnish with tomatoes, olives and avocado, if desired.

Cherry Vanilla Crumble Squares

• 1 cup old fashioned oats (rolled oats)

• 1/2 cup whole wheat flour

• 1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

• 1/4 cup butter, melted

• 1 package (12 ounces) frozen dark sweet cherries,

thawed and well drained

• 1/3 cup all fruit black cherry fruit spread

• 4 cups Blue Bunny Sweet Freedom Cherry Vanilla

Ice cream, softened

In medium bowl, combine oats, flour, brown sugar and butter; mix thoroughly. Remove 1/2 cup and set aside; pour remaining crumb mixture in an 8-by-8-inch baking dish.

Coarsely chop cherries and transfer to medium bowl. Add fruit spread, stirring to blend. Pour over crust, gently spreading evenly in bottom. Spoon ice cream over top, gently spreading evenly. Sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture.

Cover and freeze at least 8 hours. Cut into squares to serve.