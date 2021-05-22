School News

Schultz named to Dean’s List at Capital University

Destiny Schultz, of Ironton, was named to the Dean’s List at Capital University for the spring 2021 semester.

In order to be named to the Dean’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.

Located in the Columbus neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school.

Henry named to President’s List at Capital University

Callie Henry, of Oak Hill, was named to the President’s List at Capital University for the spring 2021 semester.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Stevens wins Kapp Prize Award Camera Stevens, of South Point, received the Ronald O. Kapp Honors Day Prize, on April 15, for an outstanding Honors Day presentation in natural sciences.

Stevens, a senior environmental studies major, presented “Factors Affecting Road Salt Toxicity to Hyalella Azteca.”

In her study, Stevens evaluated the effects of exposure duration and temperature on the toxicity of two salts, (NaCl and KCl), to the aquatic macroinvertebrate Hyalella azteca.

The prize is named for the late Ronald O. Kapp, who was an Alma College biology professor for 32 years and vice president of academic affairs for 20 years.

A panel of judges from each division selected the prize-winners after assessing the presentations for quality of scholarship as well as how well the materials were presented. The prize is open to all students and groups.

Alma College, founded in 1886, is a four-year residential liberal arts college located in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Fuller, Fields graduate from University of the Cumberlands

University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies this spring to celebrate its newest graduates including Chelsie Fuller, of Proctorville, who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching, and Ellen Fields, of Coal Grove, who completed their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling.

Students in the Class of 2021 hailed from 40 states and territories as well as multiple countries, including Canada, Gambia, India, Jamaica, Madagascar, Serbia, Spain, Taiwan and Ukraine, among others. Graduates from the Class of 2020 were also able to participate in this year’s ceremonies.

Tussey graduates from Piedmont University

Hannah Tussey, of Ironton, was among the 380 Piedmont University spring graduates at the May 14 commencement ceremony in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center in Demorest, Georgia. They are the first to graduate from the institution since its name changed from Piedmont College to Piedmont University in April.

Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors. Its four colleges-Arts & Sciences, Business, Education, and Nursing & Health Sciences-develop tomorrow’s leaders by engaging students in the classroom, in their community, and around the world.

Stevens earns applied science degree

Collin Stevens, of Kitts Hill, earned a national industry certifications and his associate of applied science degree in welding through the Robert C. Byrd Institute’s (RCBI) manufacturing career skills programs at graduation ceremonies on May 6.

The program is offered in conjunction with Mountwest Community and Technical College and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

Stevens and other RCBI welding and machinist graduates earned more than 100 degrees, certificates and national certifications.

RCBI delivers expertise and innovative solutions with leading-edge technology to advance manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

Morrison, Music named to SNHU President’s List

Andrew Morrison, of South Point, and Christopher Music, of Proctorville, have been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.

Foster gets Bachelor of Science Degree

Grant Foster, of Kitts Hill, graduated from the University of Findlay. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability at the university’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 8.

Nearly 900 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2020 – 2021.

The University of Findlay was established in 1882.

through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay.