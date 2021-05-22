HIMG providing COVID vaccinations to ages twelve and up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — In partnership with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, free COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered at HIMG.

Individuals age 12 and up are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Vaccinations with Moderna for adults 18 and older are offered 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday-Friday, with extended hours until 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Vaccinations with Pfizer for youth age 12-17 are only offered 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Vaccinations are available without an appointment to both non-patients and current patients of HIMG. Vaccine recipients are asked to enter through the east entrance closest to 84 Lumber (Door C). Those being vaccinated are asked to remain in the vaccination area for a 15-minute observation period after receiving their shot.

“Vaccination is our single most effective strategy for stopping the COVID-19 pandemic and resuming normal life,” Mark Morgan, chief operating officer, HIMG, said. “We are pleased to offer vaccines to the community and we encourage everyone age 12 and up to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”