Lois Anderson

Family and friends are invited to the Celebration of Life for Lois Lou Heald Anderson, 91, of Ironton, on Saturday, May 29. At 11 a.m., military honors will be done Woodland Cemetery in Ironton by Post 23. Immediately afterward, there is a gathering at Trinity Assembly of God Church, Coal Grove, with a lunch and time of sharing memories. Please RSVP to Stephanie Neff at 740-352-5526 by May 25 if you plan to join us for lunch.