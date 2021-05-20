Ladies Nine Hole League quintet enjoys swinging round of golf

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — The Spice Girls were a very good quintet of singers, but the Ladies Nine Hole Golf League had its own group that were a good quintet of swingers.

Five member of the Ladies Nine Hole group proved to be The Links Ladies during Tuesday’s weekly golf outing at the Pine Creek Golf Course.

Lana Moore served as the hostess and served tea along with breakfast treats during the brief business meeting. She then announced the day’s golfing events as the group headed out to the links for nine holes of competition.

The group of five golfers included Pat Riggs, Joyce Lewis, Pat Lambert, Arlene McClellan and Lana Moore took their swings and when the smoke cleared, Moore announced the day’s winners.

Winning one event were Lambert, Riggs and Moore. Lambert and Moore tied for low putts.

Lambert will serve as the hostess for next Tuesday’s outing that will change its meeting time to 9 a.m. with tee-time at 9:30 as the summer temperatures begin to rise.

Some members were not present for the weekly outing but the group wants to invite other women to join them each week for the fun.

The golf course is public so anyone is allowed to play. If interested, persons should attend the group’s business meeting each Tuesday morning or contact a group member.