Hornets fall in D3 sectional to West

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Senators used a tag team to help slow down the Coal Grove Hornets.

Luke Bradford and reliever Luke Howard combined on an eight-hitter as West downed the Hornets 12-5 Thursday in the Division 3 sectional semifinals.

Bradford went 4.1 innings allowing five hits, three runs — one earned— while striking out six and walking two. Howard finished and gave up three hits, two runs with one earned as he struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Tait Matney went 5.1 innings in taking the loss. The Hornets’ senior allowed nine hits, struck out six, walked three and 8 of the 12 runs were earned.

Connor Harrison finished and had two strikeouts.

The Senators (15-12) led just 5-3 after five innings, but scored seven times in the sixth inning to blow the game open.

Bradford, Luke Howard, Caleb Hazelbaker, Jacob Davis, Jacob Tipton and Evan Whitt all drove in runs in the rally.

Coal Grove did manage to added two runs in the seventh.

Matney and Harrison had two hits, two RBI and a double each for the Hornets. Schyler Shope had a single and RBI while Xander Keaton, Josh Vanover and Landon Davis all had singles as Coal Grove had eight total hits.

Coal Grove 001 020 2 = 5 8 3

Ports. West 201 207 x = 12 9 6

Tait Matney, Conner Harrison (6) and Jake Stevens. Luke Bradford, Luke Howard (5) and Eli Sayre. W-Bradford (IP-4.1, H-5, R-3, ER-1, K-6, BB-2). Howard (IP-2.2, H-3, R-2, ER-1, K-4, BB-0). L-Matney (IP-5.1, H-9, R-12, ER-8, K-6, BB-3). Harrison (IP-0.2., H-0, R-0, K-2, BB-0, HBP-1).