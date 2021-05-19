W.Va. man killed in rollover crash

The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday.

Just after noon, the OSHP got a call that a single vehicle had crashed and rolled over on Venisonham – Camp Branch Road.

The OSHP said that Daniel S. Muhammad, 45, of Huntington, West Virginia, was driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee northeast on Venisonham – Camp Branch Road when he lost control on a gravel roadway. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times.

Muhammad was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

The OSHP was assisted on scene by the Mason Volunteer Fire Department and Windsor Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.