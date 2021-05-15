Pedro Bass Club Rocky Fork Tournament Winners

The Pedro Bass Club held its Rocky Fork Tournament on Saturday sponsored by Southern Ohio Gun Dog Association, Outback Taxidermy, Skeeto’s Pizza, Keyway Auto, Storage Estate Sales, Hurley Insurance, Ironton Barber Shop, Elite Pressure Washing, and Pedro Bass Club’s Benjamin W. Mullins. The club extends congratulations to the winners: first place Paul Gannon and Rick Barnett, second place John Fitzpatrick and Rick Fitzpatrick, third place Shane Rader and Brandon Patrick, and Big Bass Award goes to Trevor Allen and Dakota Bryant. (Photo Submitted)