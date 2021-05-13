May 13, 2021

Cecil Hackworth

Published 4:41 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

Cecil Hackworth

Cecil Shan Hackworth, 53, of South Point, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, with Pastor Todd Munson officiating.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

