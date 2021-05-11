Tommy Mays

Dec. 8, 1933–May 9, 2021

Tommy Lee Mays, 87, of Ironton, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his residence.

Lee was born Dec. 8, 1933, in Carter County, Kentucky, a son to the late William R Mays and Martha Perkins McCown.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lana Gail Robinson Mays, whom he married March 21, 1987.

Lee was a 1951 graduate of Boyd County High School and was a proud United States Navy veteran who served on the USS Wasp.

He was a pipe fitter for 36 years at AK Steel, retiring in 1995.

He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and was a Mason.

Lee was of the Southern Baptist faith.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Tommy “Bill” (Linda) Mays and Timothy Mays both, of Ashland, Kentucky; daughter, Sherri (Jerry McKenzie) Mays; four step-children, Butch Hanshaw, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, Kimberly (Adam) Koster, of Tampa, Florida, Scott (Melissa) Koster, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and Larry (Lana) Koster, of Flatwoods, Kentucky; and 10 grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Brother Leon Dalton. Burial will follow in Slab Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, 2 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

