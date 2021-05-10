May 10, 2021

  • 63°

Janet Boggs

By Obituaries

Published 12:25 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

Janet Boggs

Janet Mae Boggs, 83, of Ironton, died on May 7, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton with Pastor James Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow at Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the Boggs family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

