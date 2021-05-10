May 10, 2021

  • 63°

Edna Faulkner

By Obituaries

Published 12:26 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

Edna Maynard Faulkner, 95, formerly of Chesapeake, died on May 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Burial will be at Woodmere Cemetery, with Pastor Joseph Pemberton officiating.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Will those in your household under the age of 18 be getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business