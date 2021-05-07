May 8, 2021

  • 48°

James Siders 

By Obituaries

Published 5:41 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

James Siders
James Beauford Siders 72, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at King’s Daughters Hospital, Ashland Kentucky.
Keeping with the family wishes, he was cremated.

Memorial donations can be made to his son to help with final expenses.
His children have entrusted his care to the Taylor-Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Will those in your household under the age of 18 be getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business