Carla Morris

April 12, 1933–May 7, 2021

Carla Capper Morris, 88, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, May 7, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Carla was born April 12, 1933, in Lawrence County, a daughter to the late Carl and Opal (Danford) Capper.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William “Bill” Morris, whom she married March 23, 1956.

Carla was a graduate of Windsor High School.

She was a homemaker. She was a volunteer for Lawrence County General Hospital Ladies Auxiliary for many years.

Carla enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and loved working with flowers.

She was a faithful member of Mamre Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by sister, JoAnn Haskins.

She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Morris, of Kitts Hill, and Melanie (Van) Burroughs, of Georgetown, Kentucky, son, Eric (Lori) Morris, of Kitts Hill; four grandchildren, Katie (Cliffton) Snider, of Georgetown, Kentucky, Brenna Morris, Chad Morris, both of Kitts Hill, and Erica (Brad) Miller, of Flatwoods, Kentucky; three great-grandchildren, Cason Snider, Reagan and Canyon Miller; siblings, Gary (Peggy) Capper, of Willow Wood and Linda Ash, of Ironton; sisters-in-law, Geraldine (Butch) Walters, Mary (Don) Betts, of Willow Wood, and Evelyn Hardy, of Kitts Hill.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Ryan McKee and Pastor John Paul Patterson officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Section I.

The Morris family will receive family and friends Monday, 6–8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Eric Morris, Chad Morris, Van Burroughs, Cliffton Snider, Brad Miller, Mark Capper, Bryce Walters and Kevin Lambert.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carla’s name to Mamre Baptist Church, 2367 Co Rd 182, Kitts Hill, OH 45645.

