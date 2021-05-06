Redwomen bats score big in 18-8 win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Rock Hill Redwomen must have thought it was spring football.

The Redwomen got three touchdowns, er, rather 13 hits as they outscored the South Point Lady Pointers 18-8 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Aleigha Matney went 2-4 with a double and a home run and three runs batted in. Nevaeh Hackworth was 3-4 with a double and four RBI, Karlee Gillispie was 2-4 with two RBI and “3” was the lucky number for Abby Morrison who went 3-for-3 with three RBI.

South Point had nine hits led by Kodee Langdon who was 2-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Jill Aylsworth was 1-3 with a double and two RBI and Destinee Newton went 2-3.

Each team got a run in the first inning.

Matney doubled, Makenzie Hanshaw walked, Morris was hit by a pitch and Tabbi Miller walked to force in a run.

South Point got its run when Maddie Evans was hit by a pitch, Langdon doubled and Megan Epperly singled.

The Lady Pointers took a 3-1 lead in the second inning when Newton singled, Taylor Estep was hit by a pitch, Jill Aylsworth walked and Langdon had a two-run double.

But Rock Hill stormed back with seven runs in the third to go up for good at 8-3.

Kylee Howard singled, Hanshaw walked and Morrison singled for an RBI. Miller bunted and reached on an error as a run scored. Hackworth singled to drive in Morrison and Miller and it was 5-3.

Emmi Stevens put down a squeeze bunt for a run, Gillispie reached on an error and Matney capped the rally with a three-run homer.

The Redwomen got four more runs in the fourth with one out.

Adkins singled, Morrison was hit by a pitch and Miller grounded out as the runners advanced. Hackworth singled for a run, Stevens grounded out as a run scored, and Gillispie singled driving in two more.

South Point got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Evans doubled and Epplery reached on an error.

Things got reversed as Rock Hill scored a run in the fifth and South Point came back to score four runs.

Adkins walked, Morrison singled and Miller and Hackworth walked for Rock Hill’s run.

In the bottom of the inning, Olivia Perkins, Aleeia Kleinman and Newton all singled to load the bases. Aylsworth doubled home two runs and Evans reached on an error for a run and a wild pitch scored the final run.

However, Rock Hill created the run rule with five runs in the sixth.

Gillispie singled, Matney walked and Hanshaw was hit by a pitch and Morrison singled to drive in two runs.

Miller walked and Hackworth doubled for a pair of runs to cap the rally.

Rock Hill 107 415 = 18 13 4

South Point 120 140 = 8 9 2

Tori Adkins and Makenzie Hanshaw. Maddie Evans, Olivia Perkins (4) and Kimrie Staley. W-Adkins (ER-6, K-4, BB-1n HBP-3). L-Evans (IP-3.2, H-9, R-12, ER-8, K-1, BB-3, HBP-2). Perkins (IP-2.1, H-4, R-6, ER-6, HBP-1). Hitting-RH: Aleigha Matney 2-4 2B HR 3-RBI, Kyle Howard 1-5, Tori Adkins 1-3, Abby Morrison 3-3 3-RBI, Tabbi Miller RBI, Nevaeh Hackworth 3-4 2B 4-RBI, Emmi Stevens 1-4 RBI, Karlee Gillispie 2-4 2-RBI; SP: Jill Aylsworth 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Maddie Evans 1-3 2B RBI, Kodee Langdon 2-4 2-2B 2-RBI, Megan Epperly 1-4 RBI, Olivia Perkins 1-4, Aleeia Kleinman 1-4, Destinee Newton 2-3.