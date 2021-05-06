May 6, 2021

Joan Ross

By Obituaries

Published 1:49 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

Joan Ross

Joan E. Ross, 88, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

As per her request, a private burial will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

