Joan Ross
Joan Ross
Joan E. Ross, 88, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.
As per her request, a private burial will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
David Arigan
David Arigan David John Arigan, 67, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical... read more