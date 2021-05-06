David Arigan

David John Arigan, 67, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Cora Hamlin Arigan.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake. Proctorville V.F.W. Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites.

Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

The family will accept flowers but please consider making memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.