Vikings nip Flyers 3-1 in another pitcher’s duel

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

There’s one thing about unearned runs that is very important: they still count.

Neither pitcher game up an earned run but the Symmes Valley Vikings still beat the St. Joseph Flyers 3-1 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Wednesday.

In a second straight pitcher’s duel in as many days between the two teams, the Vikings’ Caden Brammer went the distance as he pitched a four-hitter to get the win. He struck out five and walked five.

Michael Mahlmeister worked six innings in taking the loss. He allowed only four hits, struck out seven and walked five. Jimmy Mahlmeister worked a perfect seventh inning in relief.

St. Joseph fell to 11-5 overall and 7-3 in the conference which gives Portsmouth Clay the conference title. The Vikings are now 14-2 and 9-2 in the SOC

The Flyers got their run in the first inning with one out.

Elijah Rowe reached second on an error and scored on a double by his brother Jackson Rowe.

The Vikings were scoreless until the third when they scored all their runs.

Levi Best singled and stole and Brammer and Brayden Webb walked to load the bases with one out. A.J. Littreal was safe on an error as two runs scored. Webb scored the final run on a wild pitch.

The Flyers got a runner to third base in the third inning when Jackson Rowe and Blake Stuntebeck walked and Rowe got to third on a wild pitch. But Michael Mahlmeister lined out to second baseman Levi Ross to end the threat.

The Vikings got a pair of walks in the fourth with two outs but Mahlmeister struck out the next batter to end the inning.

St. Joseph tried to rally in the seventh.

With one out, Brady Meinger walked and Matt Sheridan singled. But Brammer got a couple of force outs to end the game.

Best, Brammer, Webb and Devin Renfroe had hits for the Vikings. J.C. Damron, Jackson Rowe, Sheridan and Medinger all had hits for the Flyers.

Sym. Valley 003 000 0 = 3 4 1

St. Joseph 100 000 0 = 1 4 1

Caden Brammer and Nick Strow. Michael Mahlmeister, Jimmy Mahlmeister (7) and Blake Stuntebeck, Michael Mahlmeister (7). W-Brammer (ER-0, K-5, BB-5). L-M. Mahlmeister (IP-6.0, H-4, R-3, ER-0, K-7, BB-5, Balk-1). J. Mahlmeister (IP-1.0). Hitting-SV: Levi Best 1-3, Caden Brammer 1-3, A.J. Littreal RBI, Devin Renfroe 1-3, Nick Strow 1-3; SJ: Jackson Rowe 1-2 2B RBI, J.C. Damron 1-3, Brady Medinger 1-2, Matt Sheridan 1-3.