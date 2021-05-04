Rio Grande’s Webb wins 3rd weekly player honor

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Commodores singing group had a hit record in 1978 with a chorus “You’re once, twice, three times a lady.”

The Rio Grande RedStorm may have to do their own version of the song for junior right-fielder Taylor Webb with the words, “You’re once, twice, three times the Player of the Week.”

The former Symmes Valley Lady Vikings’ All-Ohio standout earned her third River States Conference softball Player of the Week honors this season as she was honored for the period of April 26-May 2.

Webb hit a sizzling .560 as she went 14-for-25 with nine of her hits going for extra bases. She had six doubles and three home runs while scoring eight runs and driving in 14.

In a doubleheader sweep of rival Shawnee State, Webb was 5-for-7 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

She had four hits including a home run and three RBI in a sweep of Carlow.

In the final series of the week, Webb had five hits including four doubles with six RBIs in a pair of wins over Point Park.