Pointers, McCallister topple Panthers, 5-1

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — One inning was all this game needed.

South Point and Chesapeake did all the scoring of this game in one innings as the Pointers beat the Panthers 5-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning only to have the Pointers come right back with five runs in the bottom of the frame.

Jacob Daniels singled to lead off but the Panthers hit into a double play.

However, Travis Grim doubled, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a hit by Devin Stevens.

The Pointers also got a leadoff hit and Levi Lawson singled. Gage Chapman and Zac Cline were each hit by the pitch to load the bases and then Blaine Freeman was the third straight batter to get plunked and he forced home Lawson with the tying run.

Jordan Ermalovich doubled to drive in two runs and a 3-1 lead. Two outs later, Chapman walked and both Brendan Dillon and Lawson delivered RBI singles.

Hunter McCallister went the distance to get the win for the Pointers (3-17, 2-10).

McCallister gave up seven hits, struck out six, walked four and the one run was earned.

Lawson was 2-3 with Dillon 1-4 and two RBI, Cline 1-2 and Ermalovich 1-3 with a double and two RBI.

Stevens was 2-3 with and RBI and Austin Henderson 2-3 to pace the Panthers.

Chesapeake 001 000 0 = 1 7 0

South Point 005 000 x = 5 5 1

Isaiah Walsh, Jacob Daniels (4) and Travis Grim. Hunter McCallister and Gage Chapman. W-McCallister (ER-1, K-6, BB-4). L-No.8 (IP-3.0, H-5, R-5, ER-5, K-6, BB-2, HBP-4). No.4 (IP-3.0, K-5). Hitting–CHS: Jacob Daniels 1-3, Travis Grim 1-4 2B, Devin Stevens 2-3 RBI, Austin Henderson 2-3, Kaleb Stepp 1-3; SP: Brendan Dillon 1-4 2-RBI, Levi Lawson 2-3, Zac Cline 1-2, Blaine Freeman RBI, Jordan Ermalovich 1-3 2B 2-RBI.