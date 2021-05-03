Willard James Wiley, 62, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon on Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Robert Kratzenberg

Robert (Bob) Ralph Kratzenberg, 86, of South Point, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Gettys Kratzenberg.

Funeral services will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Military rites will be provided by VFW Post #8850.

To offer the Kratzenberg family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.