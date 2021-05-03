May 3, 2021

  • 70°

Nola Lusher

By Obituaries

Published 12:18 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

Nola Lusher

Nola Catherine Lusher, 86 of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Visitation will be 1–3 p.m. Wednesday at Nola’s home, 4706 Darnell Road Huntington, West Virginia.

A graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you filed your federal income taxes yet this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business