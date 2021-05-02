Soldiers rally in 7th to slip by Pointers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The South Point Pointers didn’t go fishing on Friday, but they can tell you about the one that got away.

The Pointers took a lead into the bottom of the seventh inning only to watch the Grace Christian Soliders rally for a 7-6 win.

South Point went up 2-0 in the first inning as Brendan Dillon singled, Levi Lawson walked, both moved up on a ground out and they scored when Zac Cline reached on an error.

The Soldiers came back to take a 3-2 lead in the third inning.

Tristan Hubbard, Jarred Porter and Luke Tanner all signed for a run. Grant Webb reached on an error as two more runs scored.

South Point went up 4-3 in the fifth.

Tanner Runyon singled, Lawson walked and Gage Chapman singled to load the bases. Blaine Freeman singled home two runs.

The lead went to 5-3 in the top of the sixth when Xathan Haney reached on an error, Runyon put down a sacrifice bunt and Dillon singled.

The Soldiers tied the game in the bottom of the inning.

Alex Childers doubled and went to third on an error, Brady Johnston walked and a passed ball scored Childers. Marshall Cummings singled home Johnston.

The Pointers regained the lead with a run in the seventh when Chapman singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Cline.

But the Soldiers rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning.

With one out, Webb was safe on an error, went to second on Porter’s single, moved to third on a fly out and scored on a hit by Johnston. Cummings then reached on an error as the winning run scored.

The Pointers had eight hits with Chapman going 3-4, Dillon 2-4 with an RBI and Freeman 1-4 with two RBI.

South Point 200 021 1 = 6 8 4

Grace Christian 003 002 2 = 7 8 3

Levi Lawson, Brendan Dillon (7) and Gage Chapman. Jarred Porter, Alex Childers (5) and Nathaniel Porter. W-Childers (IP-3.0, H-6, R-4, ER-3, K-2, BB-1). Porter (IP-4.0, H-2, R-2, ER-0, K-6, BB-1). L-Dillon (IP-0.2, H-2, R-2, ER-0, K-1, BB-0). Lawson (IP-6.0, H-6, R-5, ER-4, K-3, BB-2). Hitting-SP: Brendan Dillon 2-4 RBI, Gage Chapman 3-4, Blaine Freeman 1-4 2-RBI, Zac Cline 1-4 RBI, Tanner Runyon 1-2; GrCh: Jarred Porter 1-2, Luke Tanner 1-2 RBI, Nathaniel Porter 1-4, Alex Childers 1-4 2B, Brady Johnston 1-2 RBI, Marshall Cummings 1-4 RBI, Sammy Shy 1-3, Tristan Hubbard 1-3.