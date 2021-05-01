Brown Sugar Ham and Cheese Sticky Buns

• Non-stick cooking spray

• 2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent roll dough

• Flour, for dusting

• 4 tablespoons brown sugar, divided

• 12 slices thin-cut ham

• 12 slices Jarlsberg Cheese

• 1/2 cup grated Jarlsberg Cheese

• Chives or green onions, for garnish

Heat oven to 375˚F. Spray non-stick spray in 8-by-8-inch pan or similar.

Unroll dough on floured surface and gently stretch until dough is about 8 by 12 inches. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons brown sugar over dough then evenly space six slices of ham and six slices of cheese on top. Starting on short side, begin rolling dough jelly roll style. Cut into six pieces. Repeat with second piece of dough.

Place all 12 buns inside pan. Sprinkle grated cheese on top. Bake 20-25 minutes until buns are fully cooked and browned. Garnish with chives or green onions and serve.