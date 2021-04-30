April 30, 2021

Nancy Langdon

By Obituaries

Published 2:50 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

Nancy Langdon

Nancy Langdon, 85, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, April 30, 2021.

Funeral services will be noon Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

