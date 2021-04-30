Dragons use a ‘doubles barrage’ to blast Trojans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Remember the old kid’s game “double or nothing” you would play in the backyard because you only had a handful of players?

The Fairland Dragons had enough players on hand but still acted as though they were playing the game as they banged out four doubles and a triple in a 15-5 rout of the Portsmouth Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Fairland (12-5, 9-2) banged out 14 total hits with Gavin Hunt going 3-for-3 including a double. He also had a run batted in.

Dacoda Chapman was 2-2 with four RBI and he also had a double. Cooper Cummings was 2-4 with a triple and two RBI, Alex Rogers 2-3, Hunter Lykins 1-3, Niko Kiritsy 2-3 with a double and he drove in 5 runs. Tyler Sammons was 2-3 and he had the other double.

Rogers got the complete game win as he allowed eight hits, five runs — two earned — with five strikeouts and three walks.

Tyler Duncan worked the first two innings for Portsmouth and gave up 10 hits, 13 runs — 12 earned — as he fanned two and walked three.

Fairland came out strong with five runs in the first inning and then exploded for eight more in the second inning to lead 13-2.

Zach Ward was 2-2 with a double and two RBI and Drew Roe 1-3 with a triple for Portsmouth.

Fairland 580 11 = 15 14 3

Portsmouth 111 20 = 5 8 3

Alex Rogers and Cooper Cummings. Tyler Duncan, Zach Ward (3) and Hayden Yerardi. W-Rogers ER-2, K-5, BB-3). Hitting-FHS: Gavin Hunt 3-3 2B RBI, Dacoda Chapman 2-2 2B 4-RBI, Blake Trevathan RBI, Cooper Cummings 2-4 3B, Alex Rogers 2-3, Hunter Lykins 1-3, Niko Kiritsy 2-3 2B 5-RBI, Tyler Sammons 2-3 2B; PHS: Drew Roe 1-3 3B, Tyler Duncan 1-2 RBI, Daewin Spence RBI, Zach Ward 2-2 2B 2-RBI, Christian Keys 1-3 RBI, Zach Roth 2-3.