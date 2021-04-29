McCallister hurls 5-hitter as Pointers top Hornets

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The South Point Pointers used a “Mac Attack.”

Hunter McCallister fired a 5-hit shutout as South Point beat the Coal Grove Hornets 7-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

McCallister got his first varsity win as he struck out six and did not walk a batter in hurling a complete game.

The Pointers had nine hits led by Levi Lawson who was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Blaine Freeman who went 1-3 with a double and two runs batted in.

South Point (2-16, 1-9) scored twice coming out of the starting gate in the first inning.

Brendan Dillon was hit by a pitch, Lawson singled him to third and he scored on a ground out by Gage Chapman. Freeman grounded out as Lawson came home.

The lead went to 4-0 in the third inning.

Dillon singled, Lawson doubled and Dillon scored on a passed ball. Freeman was safe on an error as Lawson scored.

The Pointers added a run in the sixth when Jordan Ermalovich walked, Xathan Haney singled and an error on the hit allowed Ermalovich to score.

The final two runs scored in the seventh inning.

Lawson doubled with one out, went to third on a ground out and scored on a passed ball.

Freeman followed with a double and scored on a single by Ermalovich.

Connor Harrison went 6.2 innings for the Hornets in taking the loss. He gave up four earned runs, struck out nine and walked three.

Xander Keaton was 2-3 for Coal Grove (3-11, 2-9).

South Point 202 001 2 = 7 9 1

Coal Grove 000 000 0 = 0 5 3

Hunter McCallister and Gage Chapman. Connor Harrison, Xander Keaton (7) and Jake Stevens. W-McCallister (K-6, BB-0). L-Harrison (IP-6.2, H-9, R-7, ER-4, K-9, BB-3, HBP-1). Keaton (IP-0.1, K-1, BB-1). Hitting-SP: Brendan Dillon 1-3, Levi Lawson 3-4 2-2B, Blaine Freeman 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Jordan Ermalovich 1-3 RBI, Xavier Haney 1-2, Xathan Haney 1-4, Tanner Runyon 1-3; CG: Xander Keaton 2-3, Tait Matney 1-3, Dreyden Osborne 1-2, Schyler Shope 1-2.