Run By The River heads for the virtual starting line

Staff Report

Registration is now open for the 44th annual Run By The River, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky. The race this year will again be a Virtual 5K run or walk, 10K run or Half-marathon.

“We were really hoping this year’s event could be a live race. However, there are so many rules for live races the club didn’t feel it would be anywhere near the usual race atmosphere,” said race director Tim Gearhart.

“Socializing would have been limited; start times would be staggered and awards presentations after the race would not be allowed under local health department rules,” he said. “So we chose to continue the race another year as a virtual event.”

“We are adding back this year the 10K run option and for those who like a longer challenge, a half-marathon,” Gearhart said.

With a virtual race, participants can run anywhere they live – down the street, or around the world, he added. Last year’s virtual race attracted runners from California, Georgia and one from Japan.

Another change from last year is when you can run.

“You can now run anytime after you register for the race, then report your time,” he said. “The race will end on the usual race date of Saturday, June 12 at midnight EDT.”

Registration will be completed on tristateracer.com. The cost is $25 plus a processing fee. Runners will receive a T-shirt and commemorative medal in the mail about 10 days after the race ends.

Runners can register now through June 12 at midnight EDT; times must be reported by noon EDT Sunday, June 13. Race results will be posted on tristateracer.com as they are submitted.

Proceeds from the race are used to provide an annual scholarship to a senior Key Club member at both Russell and Raceland-Worthington high schools.

The club also provides food baskets at Thanksgiving for at least 50 families, makes an annual contribution to the Family Resource Centers at Russell, Raceland-Worthington and Greenup school districts, helps sponsor the Greenup Public Library’s summer reading program, provides funds for Shop with a Cop and other youth projects.

For more information, contact the race director, Tim Gearhart, at timgearhart204@att.net or by phone or text at 740-532-9688.