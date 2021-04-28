Pointers suffer tough-luck loss to Eagles

Jim Walker

WESTWOOD, Ky. — The South Point Pointers were thisclose to a win.

Mistakes played a pivotal role as the Pointers lost a 4-run lead and fell to the Fairview Eagles 9-8 last Saturday.

South Point took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Nakian Dawson singled and Gage Chapman walked. Dawson took third on a wild pitch and Chapman stole second. Zac Cline grounded out as Dawson scored and Chapman went to third.

Levi Lawson walked and Chapman scored as the pair pulled off a double steal.

The lead went to 5-0 in the second inning.

Tanner Runyon got on by a three-base error and scored on Dillon’s ground out. Dawson and Chapman were hit by pitches, Cline walked and Lawson had a 2-run single.

Fairview got a run in the bottom of the inning when Gage Crooks reached on an error and scored on a single by Bradly Adkins.

The Eagles cut the deficit to 5-4 with three runs in the third.

Jacob Claar walked, Crooks was hit by a pitch, Adkins walked and Jeremy Harper cleared the bases with a triple.

The Pointers answered with a run in the fourth to lead 6-4 when Cline singled, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Lawson’s ground out.

South Point extended the lead to 8-4 in the top of the fifth.

Runyon and Dillon both reached on errors with Runyon and both scored on an outfield error.

But the Eagles rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

Jaxon Manning singled and scored when Crooks was safe on an error. Crooks stole second and third and then Adkins was hit by a pitch and stole second. Harper walked and two runs scored on a wild pitch. Another wild pitch scored the final run.

Fairview got the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

With one out, Manning singled, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored when Adkins reached on an error.

Hunter McCallister was the tough-luck losing pitcher. He allowed just five hits, struck out four and walked four.

Levi Dawson was 3-4 with three RBI and Freeman 2-4 as the Pointers outhit the Eagles 9-5.

South Point 230 120 0 = 8 9 5

Fairview 013 041 x = 9 5 7

Hunter McCallister and Nakian Dawson, Gage Chapman (6). Landon McDowell and Cameron Harper, Gage Crooks (2). W-McDowell (ER-1, K-7, BB-4, HBP-3). L-McCallister (ER-4, K-4, BB-4, HBP-3). Hitting-SP: Brendan Dillon 1-4 RBI, Nakian Dawson 1-2 RBI, Zac Cline 1-4 RBI, Levi Dawson 3-4 3-RBI, Blaine Freeman 2-4; FHS: Jaxon Manning 2-4, Bradley Adkins 1-2 RBI, Jeremy Harper 2-3 3B 3-RBI.