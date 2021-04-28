EDITORIAL: Ready for the future

According to Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, a major problem for businesses in the state is finding talented people to fill positions in IT, software and related jobs.

That’s why the state launched the High School Tech Internship Pilot Program through the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation last week.

This program will work to place high school students in intern roles at companies, giving them needed work experience.

And these students will bring to the companies the skills they have learned through programs in their school.

For its launch, 12 sites were selected across Ohio, with Collins Career Technical Center, here in Lawrence County, picked to represent southeastern Ohio.

Students from CCTC’s information/technology and media programs will take part.

Since its launch in the 1970s, originally as the Lawrence County Vocational school, CCTC has prepared students in our area for jobs of the future, whether through its traditional vocational programs, or its Project Lead the Way STEM programs in recent years.

Being selected for this program is a great opportunity for the school, as well as the businesses who take part, and it came about as the result of the Lawrence County Educational Service Center applying for the grant.

We commend all involved in making this happen and look forward to the possibilities that may come from it.