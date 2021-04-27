Michael Lucas

Michael Floyd Lucas, 23, of Proctorville, died Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 10–11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

