Ironton, Moore get 4-1 win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — When you have a pitcher’s duel, at some point your teammates have to come through with the clutch hits and runs.

Ironton’s Keegan Moore and Coal Grove’s Kaleigh Murphy had one of those pitching matchups going on Friday. But it was Moore’s teammates who got the one clutch rally as the Lady Fighting Tigers slipped past the Lady Hornets 4-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Moore gave up five hits as she struck out 14 and walked an uncharacteristic four batters. The only run was unearned.

Murphy racked up 12 strikeouts and did not issue a walk as she gave up eight hits and just three of the runs were earned.

Ironton (18-3, 8-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on doubles by Bella Sorbilli and Kiandra Martin.

Coal Grove tied the game in the third when Addi Dillow singled with two outs and went to third on an outfield error. She scored on Rylee Harmon’s base hit.

The game remained tied until Ironton rallied for three runs in the sixth.

Moore doubled leading off and Kylee Richendollar’s base hit scored courtesy runner Katelyn Williams. Bella Sobilli got an infield hit and the runners moved up on a wild pitch. A second wild pitch scored pinch-runner Braylin Wallace and Emily Weber hit a sacrifice fly to score Sorbilli.

Moore was 3-3 with a doujble and Sorbilli 2-3 with a double for Ironton. Jaidyn Griffith was 2-2 for the Lady Hornets.

Ironton 010 003 0 = 4 8 1

Coal Grove 001 000 0 = 1 5 1

Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. Kaleigh Murphy and Jaidyn Griffith. W-Moore (ER-0, K-14, BB-4). L-Murphy (ER-3, K-12, BB-0). Hitting-Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-4, Keegan Moore 3-3 2B, Kylee Richendollar 1-3, Bella Sorbilli 2-3 2B, Kiandra Martin 1-3; CG: Addi Dillow 1-2, Rylee Harmon 1-1, Jaidyn Griffith 2-2, Emily Carpenter 1-3, Katie Deeds 1-3.