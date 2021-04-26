Marjorie Brown

Marjorie Joan Brown, 82, of South Point, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Clyde Brown.

Funeral Services will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Burial will follow in Melvin Cemetery on County Road 6. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

