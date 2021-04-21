Solid pitching triggers Lady Vikings shutout win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

LATHAM — This one-two punch provided a knockout performance.

Savannah Mart and Kylee Thompson combined on a 3-hitter as the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings blanked the Western Lady Indians 12-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

Mart went 3 innings without allowing a hit. She struck out 4 and walked 2. Thompson finished, gave up 3 hits with a strikeout and no walks.

“Great pitching by both of the girls. They kept runners out of scoring position and didn’t give our defense much work to do,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

Symmes Valley (12-4, 5-2) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Desiree Simpson reached on an error, Thompson doubled for a run and Mart belted a 2-run homer. Lauren Wells was safe on an error, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a hit by Jordie Ellison.

The Lady Vikings got 4 more runs in the second inning.

Simpson reached on another error, Thompson walked, they moved around on a passed and Mart had an RBI single. After another passed ball, Emily Estep singled for a run. A passed ball moved Estep up and she scored on Jocelyn Carpenter’s RBI single.

The lead went to 11-0 in the fourth.

Mart singled, moved up on a wild pitch and Wells had an RBI double. Carpenter doubled in Wells and Kylee Jenkins got an RBI single.

The final run scored in the fifth when Thompson singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Estep.

Mart was 3-4 with 3 runs batted in to go with the home run. Thompson was 2-4 with a double and RBI, Carpenter 2-3 with a doubled and 2 RBI, Estep 2-4 and an RBI, Ellison 1-2 and Wells 1-4 with an RBI double.

The Lady Vikings host Portsmouth Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Sym. Valley 440 31 = 12 12 1

Western 000 00 = 0 3 4

Savannah Mart, Kylee Thompson (4) and Jocelyn Carpenter Ware and M. Henderson. W-Mart (IP-3.0, H-0, R-0, K-4, BB-2). Thompson (IP-2.0, H-3 R-0, K-1, BB-0). Ware (ER-5, K-0, BB-2). Hitting-SV: Savannah Mart 3-4 3-RBI HR, Kylee Thompson 2-4 2B RBI, Jocelyn Carpenter 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Emily Estep 2-4 RBI, Lauren Wells 1-4 2B RBI, Jordie Ellison 1-2; WHS: M. Henderson 1-3, B. Elliott 1-2, H. Thompson 1-2.