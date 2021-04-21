April 21, 2021

  • 39°

Cremeens wins weekly award

By Jim Walker

Published 1:05 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

MIDDLETOWN, OH — Kenzie Cremeens put up some big numbers and now she can add the No.2 to the list.


Kenzie Cremeens

The University of Rio Grande Redstorm cleanup hitter had an impressive week at the plate that earned her River States Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season.
The former Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ softball standout batted .423 for the week of April 12-18 with 15 runs batted in.
The junior was 11-for-26 at the plate during the week that included 8 RSC games. She scored 8 runs, doubled twice and hit a triple and a home run to go with her RBI total.
Cremmens had 5 multiple hit games including 3-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBI against Ohio Christian. She had 5 hits and 7 RBI in the doubleheader.
One of her big games was against Bresica, Ky., as she went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI and she capped the week’s performance going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI in a sweep of Oakland City, IN.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    How would you rate the condition of roads in your area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business