Michael Brammer

Jan. 2, 1953–April 18, 2021

Michael “Mike” Dale Brammer, 68, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his residence.

Mike was born Jan. 2, 1953 in Ironton, a son of the late Robert C. and Bessie (White) Brammer.

Mike was a 1973 graduate of Ironton High School and was a retired maintenance man for Pathway’s.

He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Brammer and Shelly Selvage; a sister, Judy (Ralph) Waddle; three brothers, Larry (Terri) Brammer, Tim Brammer and James Brammer; several nieces, nephews and his loving dog, Molly.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Brother Shawn Brammer officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Brammer family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.