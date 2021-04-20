Jerry Harmon Jr.

Jerry Harmon Jr., 75, of South Point, died Monday, April 19, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Willa Harmon.

Funeral service will be 2 pm Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

