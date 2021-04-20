Ironton, Bias roll past Pointers in OVC

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

When it comes to their chances of winning, you might say the Ironton Fighting Tigers are a little Bias-ed.

Nate Bias, that is.

Bias went 3-for-4 with 5 runs batted in to lead a 15-hit assault as Ironton blanked the South Point Pointers 16-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Bias wasn’t the only Fighting Tigers’ player to enjoy a big day at the plate. Cole Freeman was 3-4 with 3 RBI, Jacob Sloan 2-2 with 3 RBI, Ryan Ashley 1-2 a double and 2-RBI, Jon Wylie 2-2, Kyle Howell 1-2 and both Rocky White and Ben Taylor were 1-1.

Sloan started and got the win for Ironton with relief help from Freeman and Ashley.

Sloan went 2 innings, gave up 2 hits and struck out one. Freeman worked 2 innings striking out 3 and walking 3 while Ashley pitched the final inning with 2 strikeouts and a walk.

Gage Chapman and Levi Lawson each went 1-1 for the Pointers (1-12).

Ironton (11-3, 6-1) did all its damage in the first two innings including an 11-run second inning.

Kyle Howell walked, Jon Wylie and Cameron Deere were hit by pitches and Jacob Sloan hit a sacrifice fly. Wylie and Deere pulled off a double steal and scored on a hit by Cole Freeman.

Trevor Kleinman walked and Ironton got another double steal followed by Bias’ 2-run single for a 5-0 lead.

Wylie singled to start the big second inning, Deere was hit by another pitch and Sloan had an RBI single.

Ryan Ashley doubled to drive in a pair and went to third on Freeman’s infield hit. Kleinman got an infield it to leave the bases load and Bias singled home 2 more.

Howell and Wylie had RBI singles, Deere was hit by a pitch for a third time to load the bases, Sloan singled in a run, Ashton Duncan was hit by a pitch to force in another run, Freeman had an RBI single and Bias singled in the final run.

Ironton hosts Portsmouth Clay on Tuesday and Fairland on Wednesday. South Point entertains Gallipolis on Wednesday and visits Portsmouth on Friday.

South Point 000 00 = 0 2 0

Ironton 5(11)0 0x = 16 15 0

Hunter McCallister, Xanthan Haney (2), Tanner Runyon (3) and Gage Chapman, Dontae Harris (4). Jacob Sloan, Cole Freeman (3), Ryan Ashley (5) and Nate Bias, Cole Freeman (5). W-Sloan (IP-2.0, H-2, K-1). Freeman (IP-2.0, K-3, BB-3). Ashley (IP-1.0, K-2, BB-1). L-McCallister (IP-1.1, H-10, R-15, ER-15, K-1, BB-3, HBP-4). Haney (IP-0.2, H-3, R-1, ER-1, HBP-1). Runyon (IP-2.0, H-2, BB-3). Hitting-SP: Gage Chapman 1-1, Levi Lawson 1-1; Ironton: Kyle Howell 1-2 RBI, Jon Wylie 2-2 RBI, Rocky White 1-1, Jacob Sloan 2-2 3-RBI, Ben Taylor 1-1, Ryan Ashley 1-2 2B 2-RBI, Cole Freeman 3-4 3-RBI, Nate Bias 3-4 5-RBI. SF-Sloan.