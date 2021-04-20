Herd announces softball camps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall softball team announced two upcoming softball camps for the summer of 2021. The Herd will host an All Skills Camp on June 21, and an Elite Prospect Camp June 22-23.

All camps will be held at Dot Hicks Field and the Chris Cline Athletic Center. Those that are interested can sign up online.

The All Skills Camp is open to any and all participants in first through sixth grades, and will take place June 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The camp will be geared toward hitting, defensive, pitching and catching concepts and techniques which will provide the camper with a foundation of softball skills and knowledge.

This camp is designed to give the camper an opportunity to receive instruction from our coaches and players, learn techniques based on the Marshall Softball program philosophy, and to provide campers the opportunity to participate with other athletes who have the same goals.

Camp staff will include Marshall softball coaches, players and Staff.

Camp will be limited to 100 participants in order to give each camper ample instruction and repetitions with the coaching staff. This is a great opportunity for the players and coaching staff to get to know each other. Cost of the All Skills Camp is $125.

The Thundering Herd Elite Prospect Camp is open to any and all participants in grades seven and up, and will take place June 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The camp session will be geared toward giving the campers the opportunity to experience life as a college softball player.

The camp will include hitting drills, defensive techniques, pitching concepts and catching skills, which are used to prepare Marshall Softball players as well as other college programs.

There will be games played daily where the campers are coached by different college coaches across the country. This camp is designed to give the student athlete the opportunity to receive instruction from our coaches, learn techniques based on the Marshall Softball program philosophy, as well as to receive instruction and philosophy’s from other college coaches.

Camp staff will include Marshall softball coaches and Staff.

Camp will be limited to 150 participants in order to give each camper ample instruction and repetitions with the camp coaching staff. This is a great opportunity for the players and coaching staff to get to know each other.