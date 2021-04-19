Dean Cooper

Mary Cooper

Dean Cooper, 91, died on Friday, March 26, 2021 and his wife Mary Alice Cooper, 86, died on Saturday, April 17, 2021. They were both of Proctorville.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held from 5–8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.