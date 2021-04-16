Titans knock off Pointers, 15-5

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans had their bats going and in the process went right by the South Point Pointers.

The Titans collected 15 hits as they beat the Pointers 15-5 on Thursday in a non-league game.

Notre Dame racked up 15 hits with Dylan Seison going 4-for-5 with 2 runs batted in. Ethan Kammer was 2-4 with 3 RBI, Caleb Nichols 2-5 with 2 doubles and 33 RBI, Matt Boldman 3-5 and an RBI while Tucker Hermann was 2-5.

South Point got 6 hits with Gage Chapman 2-3 and Nakian Dawson 2-4 with a double. Jordan Ermalovich was 1-3 with 2 RBI.

Notre Dame went up 3-0 in the top of the first inning. Seison singled, went to third on a wild pitch and scored when Nichols hit a line drive that went for an error. Nichols took third on the play and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kammer.

Hermann singled, stole second and went to third when Alex Cassidy was safe on an error. Hermann scored on a passed ball.

The Pointers (1-10) got a run back in the bottom of the third when Xathan Haney reached on an error, Ermalovich and Chapman walked and Zac Cline hit into a fielder’s choice.

The Titans came back to score 4 times in the fourth.

Boldman singled, Dariyonne Bryant walked, Boldman moved to third on a passed ball and Bryant took second on defensive indifference. Seison then singled home both runners.

Jake McGuire walked and Seison then stole third and came home on a passed ball. McGuire stole second and scored on Kammer’s base hit.

But the Pointers answered with 3 runs in their half of the inning.

Blaine Freeman and Brendan Dillow walked, Levi Lawson hit into a force play but Freeman scored on an error. Runyon walked and Ermalovich singled in a pair.

The Titans got those 3 runs back in the top of the fifth and it was 10-4.

Boldman singled and stole second. Seison singled to put runners on the corner and then stole second with Boldman stealing home on the play. McGuire was hit by a pitch and Nichols doubled to score both runners.

South Point wouldn’t quit and got a run in the sixth when Chapman singled, Cline reached on an error and Dawson had an RBI single.

Notre Dame salted it away with 5 runs in the seventh.

McGuire walked and scored on Nichols’ double. Kammer singled home Nichols, Schmidt singled and Carter Campbell was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Boldman singled in 2 runs and Bryant singled in the final run.

The Pointers visit Chesapeake on Friday.

Notre Dame 300 430 5 = 15 15 3

South Point 001 301 0 = 5 6 5

Alex Cassidy, Chris Schmidt (3), Dylan Seison (7) and Ethan Kammer. Nakian Dawson, Blaine Freeman (7) and Gage Chapman. W-Cassidy (IP-2.2, H-1, R-3, ER-3, K-2, BB-3). Schmidt (IP-3.1, H-5, R-2, ER-0, K-5, BB-3). Seison (IP-1.0, K-2). L-Dawson (5.0, H-10, R-10, ER-7, K-5, BB-3, HBP-1). Freeman (IP-2.0, H-5, R-5, ER-5, K-2, BB-3, HBP-1). Hitting-PND: Dylan Seison 4-5 2-RBI, Caleb Nichols 2-5 2-2B 3-RBI, Ethan Kammer 2-4 3-RBI, Tucker Hermann 2-5, Chris Schmidt 1-2, Matt Boldman 3-5 2-RBI; SP: Jordan Ermalovich 1-3 2-RBI, Gage Chapman 2-3, Zac Cline 1-4 RBI, Nakian Dawson 2-4 2B.